Disney planning 'Star Wars' hotel as '100 percent immersive' experience

Disney announced a several new additions to its parks at the company’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., but it was the news about its new “Star Wars” hotel that had fans quivering in their Darth Vader pajamas.

While discussing the details of the previously announced “Star Wars” lands at Disneyland and Disney World — which now go by the name “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” — Disney Parks & Resorts chairman Bob Chapek revealed that Disney World’s attraction will include an immersive resort where guests will be able to live out their “Star Wars” fantasies.

“It’s unlike anything that exists today,” Chapek said during the presentation. “From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story. You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire.”

In addition to their new “Star Wars” garb, guests will also part of a narrative taking place at the “starship”-themed hotel, and they’ll be able to interact with hotel employees dressed as droids and aliens, reports The Verge. Plus, any windows inside the “starship” will only look out onto outer-space scenes, further immersing guests in the “Star Wars” galaxy.

“Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories and adventures that unfold all around you,” added Chapek. “It is 100 percent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

Or, as Bryan Bishop of The Verge describes it, “Disney wants to build a ‘Westworld’ for ‘Star Wars’ fans.”

Needless to say, “Star Wars” fanatics are already losing their Jedi-loving minds on Twitter.

Chapek didn’t specify when the immersive “Star Wars” resort is set to open, but TravelPulse reports that the first Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park will open at Disneyland in 2019, followed at a later date by the park in Disney World.

Other new attractions at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands (at both Disneyland and Disney World) will include a Millennium Falcon simulator and a space battle attraction. Further details from the D23 Expo can be found here.