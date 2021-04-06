Disney Cruise Line cancels US sailings through June

Disney Cruise Line has extended its sailing suspension once again.

On Tuesday, the operator announced that it has canceled all cruises departing from the U.S. through June 2021.

Disney’s decision to cancel more of its cruises comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released further information on how cruise lines can begin the process of returning to sea with enhanced coronavirus health and safety measures.

In its announcement on Tuesday, Disney said it is reviewing the CDC’s guidance and "working toward resuming operations."

"As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we are canceling all Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder sailings departing through June 2021."

The cruise line also canceled its European sailings aboard Disney Magic through Sept. 18 -- with the exception of limited, short voyages for U.K. residents this summer, according to the announcement.

Disney is also working on a plan to bring Disney Wonder back to operations in Alaska in light of Canada’s decision to ban ships with more than 100 passengers to dock in the country’s ports until February 2022.

According to the announcement, customers who have fully paid for a canceled cruise will be offered a full refund or a credit to be used for a future cruise. People who have only paid in part will automatically receive a refund of what they’ve paid.

Disney previously extended its cruise suspension in February, saying its U.S. cruises were canceled through May and its European cruises were canceled through August.

Though Disney Cruise Line decided to extend its sailing suspension, Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it plans to resume cruises from the U.S. in July.

Fox News reported that Norwegian Cruise Line will require all crew and passengers to be fully vaccinated. The cruise line also plans to operate at 60% capacity until August, when it plans to increase capacity to 80%.