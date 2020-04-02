Disney's annual passholders complain about still being charged amid coronavirus closure

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Theme park fans are taking to social media to complain about still being charged for passes to parks that are currently closed.

Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida both shut their doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. While the closures were initially planned to be short-term, the ongoing outbreak has caused the company to keep the parks closed until further notice.

While this has surely disappointed many of Mickey's fans, some annual passholders aren't happy for an entirely different reason: When the parks initially closed, Disney sent an email to annual passholders explaining that they would still be charged their monthly payment, TMZ reports. At the time, the parks were scheduled to open back up in two weeks.

In a copy of the email published by TMZ, Disney explains that annual passholders who are on monthly payment plans will still be charged normally, and that they will receive an extension on the pass' expiration date based on the overall impact of the closure.

As for now, it appears that while the parks will be closed for longer than originally expected, the annual passholders will still be charged normally.

One user on Twitter posted, "Let's take a minute to talk about how I'm still getting charged for my Disney Annual pass which I can not use due to COVID 19. Now does that sound fair?" Another user added, "Disney really had the audacity to take money out of my bank account for my annual pass when the park is closed."

"Amazing how I can work with my mortgage company while on furlough, but I can’t freeze my annual passes," wrote a different frustrated user. "I will not be renewing, but thanks for the “extension”. Do the right thing, Disney. The annual passholders are your neighbors."

One person stated that the coronavirus pandemic has left her temporarily out of work, posting: "So Disney is closed but made sure to pull their Annual Pass payment causing my account to go negative $90..... no it’s fine I’ve just been laid off for three weeks with a baby due any minute now."

Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.