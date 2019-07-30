Denver hotel celebrates National Dog Day with 'puppies and prosecco' special

What more could you even ask for?

The clever marketing folks at one Denver hotel sure know how to pitch a dog-gone good time, as they're allowing guests to order up a party package featuring "puppies and prosecco" during luxury suite stays, all in honor of National Dog Day.

The limited-time offer won’t last fur-ever, though, as the special promotion is only available for four days next month.

From Aug. 23 through 26, guests at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver can order up their own “private puppy party" with dogs from Lifeline Animal Rescue, reps for the hotel wrote on Instagram. The package comes complete with prosecco and Italian cicchetti (light snacks) from local restaurant Panzano.

This dog lover’s dream, however, is going to cost you. The price of the luxury suite plus the puppy package averages roughly $1,262 per night, USA Today reports.

Kimpton Denver customers who purchase the package are instructed to simply inform hotel staff when they’d like to hang out with the dogs during their stay, as per Departures. Then, between six and ten pooches will be brought straight to your room, under the supervision of a “puppy expert,” for one hour of playtime.

Better yet, 50 percent of the Puppies + Prosecco Package will be donated to Lifeline Animal Rescue — and all of the rescue pups participating in the event are available for adoption.

Who knows? One too many glasses of bubbly later, you might just leave the hotel with a new best friend. Fur-ever.