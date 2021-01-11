Airport security increasing for members of Congress traveling to, from DC: report

Harassment doesn’t fly.

Federal authorities are allegedly stepping up airport security for members of Congress as they travel to and from Washington, D.C., after the Capitol building was attacked last week and at least three lawmakers were heckled by Trump supporters at local airports.

On Saturday, the U.S. Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms issued a memo revealing they're working with the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority and the U.S. Air Marshals to implement heightened security for members of Congress traveling to and from the nation’s capital, Axios reports.

AMERICAN AIRLINES RESPONDS TO VIDEO OF PILOT THREATENING TO 'DUMP' PASSENGERS IN KANSAS

According to the outlet, the "Travel Security Notification for Members of Congress" asks legislators to submit air travel plans to House security officials, who will, in turn, notify "the appropriate law enforcement agencies to ensure an increased security posture."

Lawmakers and their aides are urged to "remain vigilant of their surroundings and immediately report anything unusual or suspicious" while on the move.

Capitol Police will also be posted at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around the Inauguration on Jan. 20 to further strengthen security.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., (per NBC) have all been verbally harassed at airports across the country in recent days.

As seen in now-viral videos, furious supporters of President Trump called both Romney and Graham "traitors" for refusing to object to the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Biden’s win.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Representatives for the Capitol Police, the Sergeant at Arms and the Air Marshals were not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News, while the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said it cannot speak on security operations.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.