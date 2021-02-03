Expand / Collapse search
Delta celebrates Black History Month with in-flight entertainment, adds first new content since pandemic

Delta featuring documentaries and films to educate and celebrate Black history at 38,000 feet

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Delta Air Lines is honoring Black History Month with the debut of new, curated content to its in-flight entertainment lineup.

The major carrier has refreshed its entertainment selections for the month of February, featuring documentaries and films to educate and celebrate Black history at 38,000 feet.

A set of documentaries, produced by Black filmmakers, offers viewers a deeper understanding of the Black experience with hits like "John Lewis: Good Trouble," plus interviews with Bryan Stevenson, lawyer and founder of Equal Justice Initiative.

A set of documentaries, produced by Black filmmakers, offers viewers a deeper understanding of the Black experience with hits like "John Lewis: Good Trouble."

The flick "MAYNARD" tells the story of how Maynard Holbrook Jackson, Jr., who built Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, creating a global transit hub, jobs and great economic opportunity for minority-owned businesses in Atlanta. Passengers can also watch "Building Atlanta: The Story of Herman J Russell," to learn more about the life and legacy of a businessman and founder of one of the largest Black-owned construction companies in the U.S.

With the binge-worthy lineup, Delta also hopes to celebrate its connection to Atlanta, its hometown hub and the birthplace of civil rights.

With the binge-worthy lineup, Delta celebrates its connection to Atlanta, its hometown hub and the birth place of civil rights.

"We will forever be grateful to the leaders who have helped us build deep and lasting connections with Atlanta," Tad Hutcheson, managing director of community engagement, said in a statement. "The films we are highlighting over the next month are a tribute to those friendships and remind us of the power of community." 

To curate the movie list, the airline worked with BOLD, Delta’s internal business resource group which consults the company on key insights particularly involving the Black community. Featured films include "Just Mercy," "Do The Right Thing," "Pariah," "Sorry to Bother You," "Atlanta," "Fruitvale Station," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "I May Destroy You," I Am Not Your Negro," "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" and more.  

The refresh marks Delta’s first debut of new content since April 2020, when coronavirus-related complications forced the carrier to temporarily pause updates. See the full list of Delta’s February content here.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.