Cruise ship sneak peek: Ovation of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas

Looking beyond Royal Caribbean International’s new Anthem of the Seas are yet another two ships looming on the line’s continually expanding horizon – Ovation of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, both launching in April 2016.

Ovation will be the third Quantum-class vessel behind Quantum and Anthem of the Seas, and Harmony will be the third Oasis-class vessel behind Oasis and Allure of the Seas.

But this time, Harmony of the Seas will be slightly bigger, soon making it the largest cruise ship in the world.

In the meantime, Royal Caribbean has been kind enough to whet our appetites with a look at both under construction at their respective shipyards – Ovation of the Seas from Papenburg, Germany at Meyer Werft and Harmony of the Seas from Saint-Nazaire, France at STX France.

The exciting progress of both is documented in the slideshows and brand new Harmony of the Seas video (hosted at my Popular Cruising YouTube channel) below.

