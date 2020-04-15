Cruise lines Holland America, Princess Cruises and Seabourn suspend sailings through June 30

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Sister companies Seabourn, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have suspended cruise operations through June 30, 2020.

Seabourn and Holland America had previously announced a pause in its ship operations from March 14 through May 14, while Princess previously canceled cruises March 12 to May 10, 2020.

In addition, Princess also canceled all Princess Alaska Gulf cruises and cruise-tours. The five wilderness lodges, trains and buses operated by Princess in Alaska will not open this summer. Princess will continue round-trip sailings from Seattle to Alaska on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess.

Holland America Line also canceled all Alaska sailings for summer 2020 on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam. In addition, all Land and Sea Journeys are canceled. The McKinley Chalet Resort, McKinley Explorer rail cars and tour motor coaches will not operate this summer.

“These are unprecedented times. Having to delay summer cruising and cancel our land tours for the entire season is the responsible thing to do, yet also very disappointing and a first in our more than 70 years of taking guests to Alaska,” said Orlando Ashford, President of Holland America Line. “We know this decision impacts our loyal guests, travel advisor partners, staff members and local businesses who rely on summer tourism for their economies. We look forward to better days and returning to a full summer cruising season in 2021.”

Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125 percent refund in the form of a future cruise credit, which must be booked by Dec. 30, 2020, on any future cruise through Dec. 31, 2021. Or, guests can choose a 100 percent refund to the original form of payment.

Both companies asked guests and travel advisers to use online resources first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center due to high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times. Guests and their travel advisers will be sent details on how to manage cancellations and desired compensation online.

Seabourn’s option for choosing refunds or credits can be found here.

Princess said each ship will have a unique return-to-service date, with some modifications, departing after July 1. Details about the canceled voyages can be found here.

Princess Cruises is offering two cancellation options. Guests who have paid in full will receive a future cruise credit equivalent to the cruise fare paid and, as an added incentive, an additional 25 percent credit. Guests must use their credits on a cruise that sails on or before May 1, 2022.

No action is required for guests to receive this offer, and they will be notified by e-mail once the credits have been issued. Alternatively, guests can receive a full refund through this online form.

Requests must be received by May 31, 2020, or passengers will receive the future cruise credit option. Guests who have not yet paid in full will receive a refund.

Princess will protect travel adviser commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full.

Holland America also is offering a 125 percent future cruise credit plus an onboard credit of $250 per person, which can be applied toward any future cruise(s) through Dec. 31, 2021, and booked by Dec. 31, 2020. The line also offers a full refund; guests must choose their option by June 1, 2020. Guests do not need to call to cancel but should click here to make their choice. If a choice is not made by the deadline, guests will be deemed to have accepted the future cruise credit.

Holland America Line will protect travel adviser commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the future cruise credits when guests rebook.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.