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Travel

Couple ditches corporate grind as cost-of-living crisis leads to decade-long van travel

Couple turned their backs on full-time jobs and high-stress life — and never looked back

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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U.S. couple reflects on traveling to nearly every country in the world Video

U.S. couple reflects on traveling to nearly every country in the world

Hudson and Emily Crider discuss their experience traveling to 197 of 198 countries over an eight-year period.

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A couple swapped corporate careers and rent payments for a life of traveling the world — and say the move has hugely slashed their living costs. They're as surprised as anybody. 

Karen Davies, 58, and Myles Davies, 59, spend about $2,000 to $2,700 a month traveling across Europe in a motor home, they say. Their rent alone had been about $1,800, news agency SWNS reported. 

Now they're traveling constantly with almost no added expense.

MAN PULLS OFF EXTREME 8-HOUR TRIP TO ANOTHER COUNTRY, FLIES HOME SAME DAY

The couple, based in the U.K., left their high-stress corporate jobs in 2016 for what they initially planned as a one-year break, but never returned.

Before making the change, the pair said they were burned out from years of nonstop work.

Karen and Myles Davies taking a selfie with a mountain lake and winding road in a scenic green valley.

Karen and Myles Davies, pictured here, left their corporate gigs behind to travel through Europe in a motorhome for less than the rent they used to pay. (SWNS)

Balancing multiple businesses and working seven days a week "nearly broke them," Karen Davies said — leaving them exhausted and unfulfilled.

"We had to make tough choices, and leaving wasn’t easy, but it was necessary," she said.

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Now, nearly a decade later, they've traveled more than 110,000 miles across 30 countries, living full-time in their motorhome, which they call "Scoobie."

"You have to make choices that bring you happiness."

Since hitting the road, the couple has traveled across much of Europe, from Norway to Portugal, as well as destinations in North Africa, including Morocco.

Myles Davies now manages their income through investments and rental property, while Karen Davies works as a writer and yoga teacher, allowing them to continue traveling while earning a living.

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Karen Davies said the lifestyle has truly shifted their priorities.

Motorhome crossing a narrow metal bridge in a rugged desert mining landscape under a clear blue sky.

Over nearly a decade, the couple has traveled 110,000 miles across 30 countries in their motorhome named "Scoobie," shown above.   (SWNS)

"We live a simple life in a very small space, and simplicity has given us more meaningful moments, people and experiences," she said.

While the couple said the lifestyle has been rewarding, it has not been without challenges.

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They have had to navigate changing travel rules, including restrictions tied to Brexit, which limits how long they can stay in certain European countries, SWNS reported. 

Popular destinations have become more crowded in recent years, pushing the couple to explore less-traveled areas.

Even with those challenges, the couple said their approach to travel has changed over time.

Karen and Myles Davies smiling and sitting at a restaurant on the beach.

The couple funds their travels through investments, rental income and Karen Davies' work as a writer and yoga teacher. (SWNS)

"In our early years of traveling together, we drove like maniacs," Karen Davies said.

She added that they now take a slower approach, focusing less on checking off destinations and more on experiencing places more deeply.

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Nearly 10 years in, they have zero plans to return to a traditional lifestyle, they say.

"Life is too short to regret," Karen Davies said. "You have to make choices that bring you happiness."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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