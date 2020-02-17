Couple diagnosed with coronavirus flew on Delta, Hawaiian Airlines flights, carriers confirm

Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines have confirmed that a couple diagnosed with the coronavirus traveled on their flights in and around Hawaii earlier this month.

On Feb. 6, the couple, a husband and wife from Japan reportedly in their 60s, departed from Honolulu for Nagoya, Japan, on Delta flight 611, KHON2 reports. The State Department of Health [DOH] said that the couple previously arrived in the Aloha State on Jan. 28 and spent time in Maui until Feb. 3. That day, the couple traveled from Kahului to Honolulu on the island of Oahu on Hawaiian Airlines flight HA265, the airline confirmed.

In Oahu, the husband and wife stayed at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations. It remains unclear at this time on which airline they traveled to Hawaii on and where they stayed while in Maui.

On Feb. 3, the husband began experiencing “cold-like symptoms,” KHON2 reports. After returning home to Japan, he was hospitalized with a high fever, diagnosed with pneumonia and then tested positive for COVID-19, the World Health Organization’s official name for the illness.

On Feb. 13, the wife was reportedly hospitalized and tested for the coronavirus. She was ultimately diagnosed with the virus on Feb. 15.

Delta and Hawaiian Airlines have both since confirmed they are communicating with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the wake of the couple’s recent coronavirus diagnosis.

“We are aware of reports that two customers who are being treated for novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) recently traveled together between Honolulu and Nagoya and we are communicating with the appropriate public health officials, including [the] CDC and local Japanese authorities,” a Delta spokesperson said. “The health and safety of our customers and crews is our top priority, and in cooperation with Japanese health officials, we are proactively reaching out to customers who were onboard that flight as well as taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and crew.”

Hawaiian Airlines also released a similar statement.

“Today the CDC asked us for information regarding HA265 from Kahului to Honolulu on Feb. 3, 2020, which transported a Japanese visitor who had since become ill and, upon his return to Japan on another carrier later in the week, was diagnosed with COVID-19,” the airline said in a statement shared with the outlet on Feb. 16. “We extend our sincere wishes for this gentlemen’s full recovery and are cooperating with public health agencies to support notification of passengers as they determine is necessary. We are also in the process of reaching out to crew and agents who supported this particular flight to make sure that they are healthy and supported.”

Moving forward, the State DOH is investigating possible close contacts as they work to determine the couple’s itinerary while in Hawaii to identify potential health risks.

Hilton Hotels has also confirmed that they are “monitoring the situation” following the couple’s stay at their property.

“While the Hawaii State DOH and other health authorities are aware of the guest’s travel and, importantly, has indicated there is no need for alarm, the safety and health of our team members, owners and guests remains our priority and we are carefully monitoring this situation and will provide updates as appropriate,” a spokesperson said, according to Hawaii News Now.

The spokesperson continued to emphasize that the hotel has emergency procedures in place as they communicate with officials to ensure the safety and health of all guests.

Representatives for Hawaiian Airlines and Hilton Hotels were not immediately available to offer further comment.

As of Monday morning, the viral outbreak has infected more than 71,000 across the globe, while the death toll has risen to at least 1,770.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.