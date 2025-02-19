Costco expands travel benefit by rolling out use of artificial intelligence

Costco is rolling out new ways to deliver perks to its customers while tapping into the travel industry's knowledge and insight.

In collaboration with Travelport, a global technology company that connects travel suppliers, Costco Travel has introduced some new features.

The partnership will expand the flight options that are available to consumers.

It will introduce artificial intelligence through Travelport+ with the goal of making trip searches faster and more convenient — ultimately benefiting members.

Costco Travel provides travel services throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

The Costco Travel website says the warehouse club "offers everyday savings on top-quality, brand-name vacations, hotels, cruises, rental cars, exclusively for Costco members."

Jason Toothman, Travelport's chief commercial officer, announced the new deal in a press release.

"Costco Travel is focused on delivering more value to its members by giving them more choice and better offers when planning their trips, and Travelport provides the seamless, modern travel retailing experience that their customers have come to expect," said Toothman.

"We're focused on making it easy for consumers to pinpoint the best options based on their preferences," Toothman added.

Costco Travel will also be using Travelport Insights for its analysis of market demand.

The membership warehouse club has 139 million members internationally.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.