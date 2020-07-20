Coronavirus pandemic delays construction of world's largest cruise ship

No smooth sailing here.

Royal Caribbean International has reportedly delayed the construction of the world’s largest cruise ship as the coronavirus pandemic continues, new reports claim.

According to a recent update on the cruise line’s Chinese website, construction efforts for the Wonder of the Seas have been paused for the foreseeable future, The Points Guy reported on Sunday. The ocean liner was being built in France, and was set to sail from Shanghai in 2021, per Cruise Industry News.

"The coronavirus pandemic has caused an unprecedented impact on the global cruise ship industry and the construction of the new Wonder of the Seas was delayed due to the impact of it in shipyard operations," Royal Caribbean said, per a translation.

“We look forward to the arrival of Wonder of the Seas after the epidemic has been brought under control.”

The cruise line did not release a date when the 5,448-passenger ship might ultimately hit the high seas, the outlet added.

Royal Caribbean previously declared that the Oasis Class vessel would "introduce a new era of cruising" as the "world's largest cruise ship,” the company said in a statement. The ocean liner's physical construction began in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire in October 2019.

“Royal Caribbean is known for its innovation and constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and an Oasis Class ship in China is proof of that,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said of the Wonder, which had been set to sail the Asia Pacific.

“Wonder of the Seas will redefine the ultimate vacation and be revolutionary in her own right, and she marks one of Royal Caribbean’s most exciting chapters to come.”

A spokesperson for the cruise line was not immediately available to offer further comment.

In the latest official update, the Miami-based cruise company has suspended sailings until Oct. 1 amid the COVID-19 health crisis.