The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that the novel coronavirus has infected 500 federal employees to date. While 208 employees have recovered from COVID-19, the viral disease has tragically claimed the lives of five others.

The federal agency shared the news on Wednesday on their coronavirus information website. The security screening agency is keeping the public updated amid the global pandemic on what airports TSA workers and screening contractors have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as their last day of work. The TSA clarified that these statistics do not include non-airport TSA staffers or contractors who have limited interaction with the general public.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has hit the security screening agency hardest in the New York metropolitan area.

According to the agency’s data, 105 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among TSA employees at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y., 56 cases at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. and 32 cases at LaGuardia Airport, also in Queens.

The next highest number of COVID-19 cases among TSA employees was reported at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, with 27 cases listed.

From coast to coast, the TSA is taking “extraordinary steps” to protect its employees through the ongoing outbreak, like issuing “improved” personal protective equipment (PPE) like N95 respirators and eye protection.

In operating adjustments for the safety and well-being of travelers during the pandemic, the TSA is also allowing the public to pass through security with bottles of hand sanitizer larger than the traditional 3.4 ounces, wear face masks during the screening (though an officer may ask for face coverings to be momentarily adjusted to confirm identity) and increasing the social distance between passengers at security checkpoint queues, among other measures.

