Contractor at Carowinds amusement park severely injures hand while inspecting swing ride

A contractor at the Carowinds theme park in Charlotte, N.C., was reportedly injured while inspecting a thrill ride ahead of the park’s reopening on March 23.

The worker, a third-party contractor, was checking the Windseeker ride when the accident occurred, Fox 46 reported.

Officials confirmed to Fox 46 that the contractor was rushed to the hospital after being lowered to the ground. His injuries have yet to be confirmed, though early reports say he may have severed or severely injured a hand during the incident, according to WSOC, citing a statement from the Flint Hill Fire Department.

A reporter with WCNC had also reported that the man “may have severed his arm” in a Twitter post.

According to a description on the park’s official site, the Windseeker is a swing ride that whips guests around at 30 miles per hour while suspended from a 301-foot tower.

A representative for Carowinds did not immediately return a request for comment.