Cleveland zoo halts ticket sales for coronavirus drive-thru event, citing demand

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hours after Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced a limited-time drive-thru event, the zoo said reservations for “Cruise the Zoo” had to be put on temporary hold “due to demand and online ticketing issues.”

The zoo posted on social media Tuesday that it received record visits to its website and ticketing platform which caused “continued issues for guests” trying to buy tickets.

The zoo apologized if you were not able to purchase tickets today. “The event is not sold out and tickets for additional Cruise the Zoo dates will be available soon once all issues are resolved.”

All tickets already sold will remain valid, the zoo said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday morning, the zoo said the event would run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday from May 20 to May 31. The routes include Asian Highlands, African Elephant Crossing and Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

Admission is $20 per car for zoo members and $40 per car for non-members.

Click here for more from Fox 8.