Chrissy Teigen brings 'emotional support casserole' through airport security

When it comes to airplane travel, carry-on rules can be confusing. Between luggage size restrictions, prohibited objects and the confusing rules regarding liquids, it can be hard to figure out what you can and can’t bring with you. Which is why Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter before her flight last week to figure out if she could carry on a very important item.

“If I don’t have a carry-on, can I bring a large ceramic casserole dish of scalloped potatoes on the plane? I am not kidding, is this okay? Is it too blunt/heavy an object? I’ll cry if they throw it away,” Teigen posted on Twitter. She also posted a follow-up tweet, tagging American Airlines, who could help answer her question.

Once she got the airline’s attention, Teigen joked that she would like to bring an “emotional support casserole” on her flight. The airline told her she was welcome to “bring any additional bag of food with her on board” as long as it’s OK with TSA. But just to be certain, Teigen wanted to make sure they knew it wasn’t a bag of food, but an entire casserole that she hoped to travel with.

TSA got in on the conversation, giving Teigen some great news: she could in fact bring her casserole through security.

“That's a good question, Christine! Scalloped potatoes are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. You can place them in a ceramic casserole dish. We hope you enjoy!” TSA tweeted.

Teigen wasted no time cooking the scalloped potatoes to take on her upcoming trip. Her own recipe, which she shares in her “Cravings” cookbook, calls for over a pound of ham, eight slices of bacon and an entire stick of butter. The author shared the process on Twitter, as well as a pic of the final product.

Later the same day, she posted a video showing her taking what appears to be a Tupperware container rather than a casserole dish through airport security. She also posted a photo cheekily posing with the dish and added the caption, “We made it!”