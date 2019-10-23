Chocolate-themed cruise to set sail in 2020

Straight out of every chocoholic’s dreams comes a new eight-day Mediterranean cruise dedicated entirely to chocolate. The Eurochocolate Cruise, the product of a collaboration between Italian line Costa Cruises and the Eurochocolate Festival, the world’s largest international event dedicated to all things chocolate, which takes place annually in Perugia, Italy—Umbria’s largest and most cosmopolitan city.

The Eurochocolate Cruise will set sail aboard the Costa Pacifica, departing from Civitavecchia, Italy, on April 16, 2020, and docking along its route in Genoa, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Malta and Catania.

Guests who book the inaugural Eurochocolate Cruise can look forward to:

— Presentations by chocolate experts that reveal all the secrets of “The Food of the Gods”

— Chocolate- and pastry-making classes, workshops and laboratories led by master chocolatiers;

— Master Classes led by famed chocolate artisans Guido Gobino, Enric Rovira and Pierpaolo Ruta

— Special tasting sessions, some of which pair an assortment of chocolate confections paired with wines and Mediterranean dishes

— An overall chocolate-infused onboard dining experience, consisting of tailor-made food and cocktail offerings, and featuring original menus like "Tutto Cacao" or "Choco Aperitivo"

— Exclusive and engaging show-cooking sessions with the famous food blogger Sonia Peronaci of Giallo Zafferano.

— Daily, chocolate-centric excursions at each new port, including a visit to the Chocolate Museum of Barcelona

Also aboard the ship will be an original chocolate sculpture, made on the spot by a Eurochocolate master. Its incredible chocolate sculptures are a signature element that has helped make the Eurochocolate Festival famous with chocolate enthusiasts around the world.

“We try to offer unique experiences to our guests [...] and this is possible also thanks to prestigious partnerships like the one with Eurochocolate,” said Costa Cruises' Italy Country manager, Carlo Schiavon. “[It] will allow us to have for the first time aboard a cruise ship the vibe, the fun and the tastes of the greatest international festival dedicated to chocolate”.

Costa Cruises as a company will also be in attendance at the Eurochocolate Festival 2019 with two impressive funnels, with staff members of some exceptional travel agencies offering exclusive travel packages, and distributing Costa Cruises-branded Napolitain chocolates.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.