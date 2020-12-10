China's Civil Aviation Administration recommends diapers for cabin crew on flights from high-risk areas

Get a load of this.

As part of its latest guidelines for combating the spread of coronavirus on flights in higher-risk regions, China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) is recommending that cabin crew “wear disposable diapers” in order to avoid having to use the aircraft restroom.

The recommendation is one of dozens outlined in the sixth edition of the CAAC’s “Technical Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Epidemics in Transport Airlines and Airports,” which the CAAC is simply referring to as the “guide.”

The latest edition of the “guide,” which expands on its predecessors, is designed to strengthen the “personal defenses” crews can take to minimize infection by imposing new “control measures,” while also outlining the requirements in place for passengers.

The most stringent of these measures are reserved for countries or regions with more severe infection rates — specifically, over 500 cases per every million people.

When operating commercial or charter flights in such destinations, it is recommended that cabin crews designate a “clean” area in one of the cabins, exclusively for use by the crew, as well as a buffer area between crew and passengers, where crew members may remove protective clothing before entering the clean area. Cabin crew are also required to wear medical-grade masks, two layers of disposable gloves, protective goggles, disposable gowns over their clothing, and shoe covers.

Perhaps most interestingly, “It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid special circumstances,” reads a translation of the guide. “Avoid using the toilet, reducing the risk of infection.”

The safety of passengers and crew on globally operating airlines has been of concern to both the general public and the aviation industry, as the latter continues to implement new health and safety protocol more than nine months into the pandemic.

Airlines including United and Delta extended their change-fee waivers for passengers wishing to switch or postpone flights. Delta has also recently become the first airline to partner with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for contact-tracing efforts, asking passengers from international destinations to voluntarily provide information in the hopes of making quicker contact with anyone who may have been exposed on a flight.

The Department of Defense, meanwhile, had released a study in October which claimed that the risk of contracting COVID-19 on flights is “extremely unlikely” if passengers follow suggested protocol, and everyone wears proper face coverings.