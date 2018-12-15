Carnival Cruise passenger reported as missing, Coast Guard search underway

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old male Carnival Cruise Victory passenger who went overboard approximately 35 miles south of Islamorada, Fla. yesterday.

On Dec. 14, the Orlando Sentinel reported that Victory guest Thomas McElhany went overboard at some point during the ship's voyage back to Miami after a four-night cruise that made stops in Key West and Cozumel.

Kimberly Wyatt, a passenger on board, posted an alleged photo of the missing man to Twitter that day, as shared updates from cruise ship officials as they came through.

“His photo is being displayed on the television on the cruise ship. Security also conducted a room by room, floor by floor search,” she tweeted.

“Cameras confirm the passenger went overboard. It’s unknown if he jumped or fell,” she then wrote.

Wyatt also shared an image of a letter from Carnival to passengers aboard the Victory regarding their search and rescue efforts for the missing guest.

The Coast Guard’s Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry and Coast Guard Cutter Charles David, Jr. (WPC-1107) are active in the search, as per the Sentinel. The rescue mission is said to have continued overnight.

Though reps for the cruise line did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment, Carnvial spokesman Vance Gulliksen confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that a man indeed disappeared from the vessel as the ship traveled back to its home port.

“All appropriate authorities, including the United States Coast Guard, were notified, and the ship has joined in the search and rescue efforts,” Gulliksen said.

According to the Victory's official web page, the 101,509 gross ton Victory has capacity to accommodate up to 2,764 guests and 1,110 onboard crew. It departs from Miami for trips to the Bahamas, Caribbean and Cuba.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.