British passenger jailed for drunken outburst, soliciting passengers to join the 'mile-high club'

A British woman has been jailed for getting drunk on an Etihad flight, attacking the flight crew and passengers and propositioning male passengers to join the “mile-high club” with her.

Demi Burton, 20, boarded a flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester on May 9, 2019. While on the flight, the woman, who allegedly got on the plane drunk, continued to drink wine after flight attendants reportedly cut her off.

According to The Mirror, the woman asked several male passengers to go to the plane bathroom with her and join the “mile-high club.”

“Two [passengers] in particular remember hearing comments and at first they laughed it off but it then became more and more increasingly inappropriate and she asked them to join the mile-high club,” prosecuting attorney Claire Brocklebank said, The Telegraph reported.

Once the flight crew refused to serve the woman more alcohol, she reportedly became aggressive and bit and head-butted the crew members, as well as other passengers. One of the passengers bitten, an anesthesiologist, described the woman’s outburst on the plane as “worse than anything he’d seen” in the emergency room.

The woman was eventually restrained until the flight landed and authorities were able to take her off the plane.

“As a result of her being verbally abusive towards me and assaulting, I couldn’t eat or drink anything whilst the flight was ongoing,” flight attendant Fouzia Naim said in a statement, according to the Telegraph.

The woman claimed she was drinking to quell her fear of flying.

Burton’s defense lawyer claimed her behavior was “completely out of character” for the woman. The attorney also blamed her outburst on her emotional stress caused by her return home to the U.K., as her family has “behaved towards her from her early years in a very controlling and very abusive way.”

Burton was sentenced to six months in jail by Judge John Edwards.