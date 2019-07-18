'Baggage issue' causes mass complaints for British Airways: 'Baggage didn't arrive for the whole flight'

British Airways lost the luggage for all the passengers in one flight, angry customers are claiming.

Oddly, it appears that passengers flying on different flights are making similar claims. Many of the passengers complaining about lost luggage were on flights departing from Heathrow Airport Thursday morning.

While claims of "entire flights" losing luggage are unconfirmed, it has been confirmed that there was a "baggage issue" that appears to have affected a number of passengers.

It’s unclear how many flights were impacted, but a spokesperson for Heathrow Airport confirmed that there was a baggage issue at the airport, Yahoo Finance reports. They claim, however, that only a small number of passengers' bags were affected.

“Following a British Airways baggage issue that affected Terminal 5 this morning, a small number of bags didn’t make their flight,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “We are working hard with British Airways to ensure those passengers affected are reunited with their bags as quickly as possible. We apologize to passengers for this inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for British Airways issued a similar statement to Fox News, saying, “We have now resolved a baggage issue that slowed down our customers dropping off their bags for a short period this morning. We apologize to those customers affected after a small number of flights left without all baggage loaded. We're in contact with those customers and their bags will be put on a flight to them as soon as possible.”

Seemingly irate passengers on social media are telling a different story, however. One user posted, “British Airways flight this morning to Bologna BA540. No baggage, no news, still being traced apparently - yet you are telling the media bags will be with us in 24hrs and you are in contact with effected passengers? Where are bags and when will they be with us?”

One user claimed that their entire flight arrived with no luggage. They posted, “Flight #904 LHR FRA Luggage not arrived for WHOLE flight. After we waited on flight for luggage to be loaded & checked!”

A passenger on a separate flight made a similar claim, posting, “Really unhappy today as baggage didn’t arrive for whole flight from LHR to KBP, with no communication before arriving in Kiev. Not the type of service I expect from your airline today.”

Another user complained, “I need a tracking number for missing luggage that never got on the plane at LHR this morning. Landed at 2pm in Larnaca and still no notification of tracking number. I can’t track the bag without a number and no one can seem to help me!”