Brazil tourism bureau mistakenly shares tourist's post about country's violence: 'My family and I were robbed'

Brazil’s tourism bureau is expressing regret over a post it mistakenly shared on its official Instagram page Tuesday — a post which shared a family’s experience with violent crime while visiting the South American country.

The Brazilian Agency of International Tourism Promotion (Embratur) shared a graphic the tourist had created, which called for people not to visit Rio de Janeiro because of the violence she claims she and her family witnessed while there.

The graphic, which contained a shot of Christ the Redeemer statue, was overlaid with text reading, “Rio is such a beautiful city, but beautiful is not enough.”

The post, which was originally shared by Instagram user Withlai, went on to describe crimes the tourist allegedly witnessed.

“I just spent 3 days in Rio with my family, and in those 3 days: - my family and I were robbed & - my 9-year-old sister witnessed a violent robbery,” it continued.

“I can’t recommend a visit to a city where I felt afraid of even leaving the apartment. Hopefully, things will get better in the future and locals and tourists will be able to enjoy the beauty Rio has to offer.”

Withlai tagged Rio De Janeiro in her post, which was then was reposted on the tourism board’s Instagram story — a move that the Embratur has since called a mistake.

"The message was shared by mistake. Our agency is working to promote tourism and publicize the drop in violent crime in 2019," a spokesperson for the tourist board said later, Brazilian news site G1 reported.

Brazil is listed under a Level 2 travel advisory by the Overseas Security Advisory Council as of 2019, advising tourists to “exercise increased caution due to crime” and keep away from any areas within 90 miles of Brazil’s borders with “Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and Paraguay due to crime.”

Though the homicide rate in the country has fallen to its lowest since it began keeping records in 1991, BBC reports, the violent crime rate — for things such as carjackings and muggings — continues to be high, with Rio de Jainero state reporting 120,500 muggings last year alone.

Withlai, who was identified as Brazilian native Laiza, said she assumed the accidental reposting was likely due to someone at the bureau not understanding English very well and thinking the “message was more positive.”

Laiza, who has been living in Germany for the past six years, said she is “very proud of how beautiful” Brazil is. But, she added, she felt it was her “responsibility to be honest about my experiences.”

The Embratur did not immediately respond to a request for comment.