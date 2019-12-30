Boy, 10, allegedly ordered to change snake T-shirt before flight

No snakes allowed on thisss plane.

A 10-year-old boy was reportedly ordered to change his graphic T-shirt before a recent flight from a South African airport because the top featured an image of a hissing snake.

Earlier this month, Stevie Lucas was traveling through O. R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with his family when security officers allegedly said the youngster couldn’t board his scheduled flight due to his shirt, The Independent reports. As seen in an image of the shirt that recently surfaced on Twitter, Stevie’s black tee featured a large image of a green serpent.

The boy’s parents, Steve and Marga, reportedly claimed that the authorities explained “snake toys and printed clothing” were not allowed on the flight, according to the Daily Mail. Supposedly, the image of the reptile could cause “anxiety” for other passengers.

In response, Marga is said to have instructed Stevie to turn his shirt inside-out in order to be able to board their flight home to Wellington, New Zealand, per the Independent. Local media reported that “airport security footage shows the 10-year-old taking off his T-shirt and turning it inside out,” the outlet said.

It remains unclear at this time what exactly what airline the Lucas family was flying with during the Dec. 17 incident.

A spokesperson for the O. R. Tambo International Airport was not immediately available to offer further comment on the allegations.

In related headlines, singer Aubrey O'Day claimed she was forced to remove her shirt in "front of the entire plane” because it featured the phrase "f--k," before an American Airlines flight in October. The same month, a United Airlines customer called out the carrier for allowing a passenger to fly in a T-shirt that alluded to the lynching of journalists.