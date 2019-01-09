Man arrested after flooding airport floor, causing $70G in damages

An Arizona man has been arrested for reportedly breaking in the Glendale Municipal Airport and flooding the local air hub with a hose in an act of vandalism that caused damages of $70,000.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 4, suspect Timothy Tan Guan apparently used a hammer to break “multiple windows” at the airport and dragged a hose into the terminal to flood the first floor, Fox 10 reports. According to AZ Central, the 23-year-old man’s act of vandalism caused the terminal and all programs to be shut down for 24 hours as airport officials waited for the interior to dry.

Just two days later, Guan returned to the scene of the crime, Fox 10 reports. Back at Glendale airport, the man was “caught by an employee manipulating a water spigot” that he allegedly used to first flood the terminal.

The suspect then escaped into a car, and fled the scene but he was soon arrested in Phoenix.

Arrested by police, officials found an unusual sight in the trunk of his car — "at least 10 cases of eggs, containing 60 eggs each,” Fox 10 reports.

Notably, back in November 2018, Guan was charged was charged with criminal damage after egging more than 25 cars at a two hospitals and a hotel in Goodyear, ABC 15 reported. According to the outlet, one vehicle was estimated to have damage totals over $2,800. Guan is said to have told authorities at the time that he had been feeling “stressed.”

Upon his second arrest, the suspect was denied bond, as he reportedly committed the crimes during a felony release for unlawful flight and possession of marijuana.

Guan is set to appear in court on Jan. 11. The motives behind his crimes remain unclear at this time.