Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Oceans

Ancient 'stick figures' on beach once again visible at tourist destination

Seasonal ocean swells reveal 500-year-old petroglyphs on Oahu's shores for the first time in years

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs reappear on Oahu beach after shifting tides Video

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs reappear on Oahu beach after shifting tides

Seasonal tides and ocean swells have uncovered ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on Oahu, exposing over two dozen human-like carvings last seen years ago. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tourists and locals in Oahu, Hawaii, are once again able to view an ancient marvel.

Hawaiian petroglyphs dating back at least half a millennium are visible for the first time in years, according to The Associated Press (AP). (See the video at the top of this article.) 

The stick figure-like etchings were revealed due to seasonal ocean swells that peel away sand that had been covering over two dozen images, AP reported.

BEACH TOWN BANS MEN'S TOO-SHORT SWIM TRUNKS, SPARKING DEBATE AND RULE FLIPFLOP

Petroglyphs are also known as kiʻi pōhaku.

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs dating back at least 500 years are visible again in Oahu. (AP Newsroom)

They're lava rock carvings etched into stone centuries ago made by Native Hawaiians, according to the Hawaii Island’s government site.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While researchers are not sure what the echings mean, it is believed they mark birth records or other important events.

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands

Seasonal ocean swells in Oahu have revealed over two dozen ancient petroglyphs. (AP Newsroom)

Carvings of human forms, canoes, turtles and other objects are pictured around the islands.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

In 2023, 9.6 million visitors traveled to Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands

Petroglyphs are lava rock carvings etched into stone centuries ago made by Native Hawaiians. (AP Newsroom)

Oahu is home to the state capitol of Honolulu and is the third largest and most populated island in Hawaii.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The island of Oahu has two main extinct volcanoes, Waiʻanae and Koʻolau. They're responsible for forming the island.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 