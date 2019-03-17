ANA leads the list of cleanest airlines in the world

When you board a flight, chances are your airplane has already completed three or four trips – meaning three or four other people have sat in your seat, touched your screen, and rested their sweaty palms on the armrests. It’s no wonder that some study estimates that up to 20 percent of passengers on commercial flights will develop a respiratory infection within a week of flying.

You could arm yourself with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, or you could just fly a cleaner airline. Skytrax’s World Airline Awards recently announced the cleanest airlines of 2018 after passengers rated various airlines’ “standards and quality of cleanliness in the aircraft cabin.” The cleanliness of seats, tables, carpets, cabin panels, and washrooms contributed to the final results.

ANA All Nippon Airways, Japan’s largest airline based on fleet size, secured the highest cleanliness ranking. Asia-based EVA Air and Asiana Airlines followed, while no US-based airlines made the list.

Here are the top ten:

1. ANA All Nippon Airways

2. EVA Air

3. Asiana Airlines

4. Singapore Airlines

5. Japan Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. Qatar Airways

8. Swiss International Air Lines

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Lufthansa

The annual Skytrax awards, often called the Oscars of the aviation industry, rely on passengers to rank airlines for qualities like staff and in-flight entertainment.