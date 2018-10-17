Amsterdam politician moves to ban 'drunk, puking bachelor parties' from visiting city

The fun may soon be over for merrymakers celebrating one last fling before the ring in Amsterdam, as one infuriated politician in the Netherlands' capital has moved to ban “drunk, puking” bachelor partygoers altogether from the nightlife hotspot.

Locals claim that increasing numbers of wild tourists are ravaging their city like a “naughty Disneyland” and bringing down the general quality of life for all, NPR reported.

To combat the issue, local official Frits Huffnagel has proposed that bachelor parties be banned altogether from the historic, canal-laced city, claiming that the groups have been getting more and more “out of hand” as they attract revelers from all over Europe, according to The Sun.

“Amsterdam can better focus on banning groups of drunk, puking bachelor parties, for example from England. That is what really causes trouble,” Huffnagel said.

As noted by NPR, though less than one million people call Amsterdam home, over 20 million tourists were estimated to pour in by the end of this year.

Earlier this year, a new city coalition government proposed a slew of other measures to crack down on visitor’s out-of-control behavior, from restricting beer bikes, Segway rides and boozy boat trips to diverting cruise ships from docking in the city’s center and altogether banning Airbnb hosts from creating short-term rentals in the most chaotic areas, The Sun reports.

In addition, a widespread “tourist tax” is set to leap from roughly 5 percent to 7 percent, which is estimated to generate $105 million a year by 2022. A $260,000 campaign called “Enjoy and Respect” is also set to combat problematic behavior. Meanwhile, hefty fines for various kinds of depravity – penalties of $109 for public intoxication, and $162 a pop for urinating in a canal, disturbing the peace, or littering – intend to curb bad behavior.

While the measures may seem extreme, Amsterdammers say such reform is a long time coming –and much needed.

“It’s a city where freedom is important and you have to accept a degree of nuisance, but it’s now out of hand,” Stephen Hodes of the independent thinktank Amsterdam in Progress told The Sun. “The crux of the problem is that there are too many tourists. The only thing to do is to take radical measures, otherwise, it’s a consumption ghetto, not a city where people live.”

Meanwhile, two college-age tourists openly acknowledged that many in their age group treat the storied city like a “naughty Disneyland,” NPR reports.

"People our age come here because the flights are cheap and Amsterdam has this reputation of being a kind of Sin City," Londoner Callum Challinor, 18, told the outlet.

"But we won't. We're just here for the weekend, and we want to remember it,” his girlfriend Emillie Whitelock, 19, said. “Even my parents told us to go to the Red Light District.”

Things are apparently so bad that the local council has proposed removing the city’s famed “I Amsterdam” signs from around the city – which, ironically, were erected in 2004, in hopes of improving tourism, The Sun reports.

Amsterdam's exhausted politicians, residents and law enforcement officials share similar sentiments with locals in Venice and Barcelona, where many are fed up with so-called "over-tourism."