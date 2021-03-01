American Airlines responds to flight diversion after fight over racial slur: 'Disturbing and unacceptable'

Bad behavior doesn’t fly.

American Airlines has denounced the behavior of two passengers who reportedly began fighting with another traveler who asked that they stop using a racial slur on a recent flight from Dallas to Los Angeles. The major carrier further disclosed that the two passengers may be placed on its no-fly list.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed the incident to Fox News on Monday morning, sharing that flight 776, bound for LAX from Dallas-Fort Worth on Feb. 24, landed early in Phoenix due to the in-flight customer altercation.

FRONTIER AIRLINES DENIES FAMILY WAS REMOVED FROM FLIGHT BECAUSE OF MASKLESS 1-YEAR-OLD

"Upon arrival, the flight was met by local law enforcement who removed and arrested two individuals for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members. Their behavior was disturbing and unacceptable, and they have been placed on the internal refuse list pending further investigation," the spokesperson said, revealing that an investigation was ongoing.

"We continue to investigate this incident and are working directly with impacted customers to ensure their well-being," they added. "We thank our crewmembers for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

The two travelers, identified as Kelly Pichardo and Leeza Rodriguez by NBC News, were arrested after feuding with a unnamed passenger who asked them to stop using a racial slur.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Kelly Pichardo became upset and allegedly spit at the male passenger who had asked her to stop using that language," according to a police statement obtained by the outlet. "The male passenger then began to record the two women, and that is when Leeza Rodriguez struck the man’s hand to keep him from recording the incident."

Fox 10 Phoenix reports that Pichardo, 30, and Rodriguez, 29, are now accused of verbally and physically assaulting fellow passengers and crew members. Both women were charged with disorderly conduct, while Pichardo also faces an additional charge of assault, per NBC.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Flight 776 continued on without issue, arriving at on to LAX at 6:19 PST.