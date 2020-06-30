American Airlines will pay customers to change to less-crowded flights amid coronavirus capacity restrictions

Sometimes, it pays not to fly.

As a precaution against the coronavirus, American Airlines is taking steps to maintain social distancing on its flights. This apparently includes offering compensation to travelers on crowded flights to switch to one with more space.

RYANAIR PILOTS INVESTIGATED AFTER ONE CAUGHT HANDLING PLANE'S THROTTLE WITH RUBBER CHICKEN: REPORT

Passengers have been offered travel vouchers worth more than their original tickets in exchange for switching to less crowded flights, Fortune reports. The airline says that it has capped the number of customers of each flight to 85 percent capacity.

According to the news outlet, American Airlines says that it has not oversold any flights during the pandemic. If a flight was at the 85 percent limit, the airline would solicit volunteers to change their flight.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for American Airlines said, “Since April, we have capped the number of customers on each aircraft – both mainline and regional aircraft – to 85 percent of capacity. As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1. No flight since that time has been departed with the capacity of the aircraft being over 85 percent. In some cases, we solicited volunteers and/or offered to provide compensation to those willing to take a flight that had capacity under 85 percent.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Airlines has taken other steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The airline is requiring that all passengers wear masks on their flights. Fox News previously reported that a passenger was removed from a flight after refusing to wear a mask. The traveler has been temporarily banned from flying American Airlines until face coverings are no longer required.