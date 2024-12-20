American Airlines passengers react as cabin floods with 'disgusting' liquid midflight

Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, were met with an unexpected surprise after a lavatory water leak reached the aisle of the cabin.

One passenger, Hilary Stewart Blazevic, told Storyful that a woman used the restroom prior to the leak and didn't inform the crew of any issues.

Flight attendants rushed to the scene attempting to stop the leak, according to a video recorded by Blazevic.

DRONE SIGHTINGS NEAR AIRPORTS: WILL IT AFFECT HOLIDAY TRAVEL? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

The water was unable to be shut off, and the leak crept down the cabin during the nearly three-hour flight.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for comment.

"It was utter disbelief and a little panic realizing they can’t shut off the water," Blazevic told Storyful.

In the video, passengers are seen holding up their bags to avoid what Blazevic referred to as "disgusting" liquid, while some attempt to step over the water.

Fox News Digital reached out to Blazevic for comment.

RISE OF 'SEAT SQUATTERS' ON FLIGHTS PROMPTS ETIQUETTE DEBATE: EXPERT WEIGHS IN

Social media users reacted to the clip, posting comments online.

"How much water is on a plane sheesh lol," said one woman on X.

A man added, "Did someone plug the toilet, lolol??"

"Better water than fuel," commented another.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

One user joked, "Could open the door if it got to a bad point. Not like the movies, you wont get sucked out."

"I just hope that's water and not toilet water," a user added.

In April, an Alaska Airlines flight from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Anchorage, Alaska had to turn around after a lavatory sink flooded, FOX Business reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Dustin Parker, a passenger on the flight, told KTUU-TV that the water reached two-to-four inches.

A video captured by Parker shows flight attendants tossing paper towels on the floor in an attempt to soak up the flood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience this caused and commend the crew for their actions to ensure the well-being and comfort of our guests," a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines said in a statement to FOX Business.