Rise of 'seat squatters' on flights prompts etiquette debate: Expert weighs in

As the rise of the travel term "seat squatters" circles the internet, some flyers may find themselves in a pickle when confronted with a passenger who's stealing a seat.

One traveler shared a recent experience on Reddit in the "r/delta" forum with the title, "Rise of ‘Seat Squatters.’"

The user claimed to have witnessed three different seat squatting incidents while on a Delta flight.

"First … a guy that was supposed to be in 28C was all the way up in 12B and was trying to argue it was his seat," the user wrote. "The next was a lady in 18A that was being adamant with the seat holder that she needed to be by the window and not in the middle."

The user added, "The next was a couple that was supposed to be in 24C and D and decided to camp out and plant their flag in 24A and B."

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment.

"This seat squatting is getting to be too much of a common thing," the poster wrote.

Reddit users took to the comments section to discuss the rise of the travel trend and debated how passengers and airlines should approach a "seat squatter" situation.

"Kick them off and put standbys in their seat. That'll probably fix it," said one.

Another commented, "This has happened to me a couple of times over the past 2 years. I simply offer to sell them my assigned seat… You can have the aisle for $500 cash."

Said yet another user, "[It's] the evaporation of civility, [halted] by a pandemic. It is what it is, until DL [Delta Airlines] starts tossing people off flights and forcing inconvenience without compensation. Act like kids, get punished. It's worked in the past."

Another person wrote, "I had one last week. I paid for the window, not the middle."

"People are going to try it as long as they get away with it. Gate agents should warn against this along with boarding with the wrong group," one user chimed in.

Another added, "Say no and you end up getting the evil eye (or worse), throughout the flight."

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital that "it is never OK to seat squat once on board. Eventually, the passenger with that seat assignment will claim it."

Randall said when dealing with a seat squatter, it is best to address the situation calmly and in good faith.

"Pull out your boarding pass. Not only to double-check [if] you are correct, but also as proof if the seat squatter protests," said Randall.

"If the seat squatter refuses to move, do not engage; do not recruit other passengers to rally; immediately request assistance from the flight attendant."

She said that if you do give in and allow the seat squatter to stay, don’t expect the airline to reimburse you for any fees that were associated with the seat.

Randall added that if you are squatting yourself, eventually you will be caught.

"Expecting to get your way by boring them with your story, becoming louder and bolder or faking that you don’t speak English will get you a new seat assignment — in the airport security office," said Randall.