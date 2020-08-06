American Airlines disputes passenger’s claims she was mistreated over face shield incident

Flying is getting really complicated these days.

A woman says that she was mistreated by American Airlines for wearing a face shield, but no mask, on a recent flight. The airline, however, is pushing back against her story.

Ditto Tamer was allowed to board an American flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County wearing a face shield, but no mask, NBC DFW reports. She told the news outlet that she has a breathing condition that prevents her from wearing a mask.

Tamer says she was allowed to board the flight wearing the shield, but that the flight crew told her that she had to wear a mask.

“I was so shocked because I had gotten approval all the way through,” Tamer told NBC DFW. “I started to cry and a lot of the reason was I didn’t know how I was going to breathe in that thing.”

She also explained, “I never want to put people in danger and respect anyone’s view on this and therefore I went to such great lengths to make sure I was covered.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for American Airlines said, “While traveling on American Airlines flight 2724 from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to John Wayne Airport in Orange County (SNA) on July 31, passenger Ditto Tamer wore a face shield but declined to wear a face-covering over her nose and mouth. Ms. Tamer eventually did comply to the face-covering requirement, but subsequently wore the face-covering incorrectly mid-flight citing a medical condition for her noncompliance.

"After the flight, our Customer Relations Disability specialist carefully reviewed the incident and advised Ms. Tamer on the phone that she is required to cover her mouth and nose while onboard.”

The statement continues, “We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, which is why we strengthened enforcement of our policy for required face coverings on board. We expect customers who choose to fly with us to comply with these policies, and if necessary, we will deny future travel for customers who refuse to do so.”