American Airlines crew, passengers saved baby’s life, Florida mother says

American Airlines crew members and passengers jumped into action last Thursday after an 11-month-old girl started seizing about 10 minutes from landing at DFW International Airport, the girl's mother said.

Janay Flowers was traveling with her daughter, Navaeh, from Tampa to San Antonio when the child developed a fever, The Dallas Morning News reported. The girl’s mouth began foaming and her feet turned blue, the report said.

Passengers rushed to help the girl before medical professionals on board intervened, giving her oxygen and tracking her pulse. After landing, the girl was rushed to Baylor Regional Medical Center and an Airlines worker ensured their bags made it to their destination.

“If no one was able to help me on the flight, I don’t know what I could have done for my baby, because I was in shock,” Flowers later said. “I believe that they helped save my baby’s life.”

The child was discharged and began smiling again on the way to see her father in San Antonio. Flowers said her appetite remained low but was otherwise in stable condition.