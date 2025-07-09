'America First' national parks plan from Trump slaps higher fees on foreign tourists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As millions of visitors flock to the breathtaking landscapes of America's national parks, the Trump administration is taking steps to "Make America Beautiful Again by improving our national parks."

President Trump signed an executive order late last week laying out a number of ways to improve access, further preservation, expand opportunity and improve affordability, according to the executive order.

"It is the policy of my Administration to preserve these opportunities for American families in future generations by increasing entry fees for foreign tourists," the executive order notes.

NEARLY 20-YEAR SHOE-OFF AIRPORT SECURITY POLICY IS ENDED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Doug Burgum, secretary of the Department of the Interior, will be tasked with developing a strategy to "increase revenue" and "improve the recreational experience" by increasing entrance fees and park pass fees for nonresidents.

While most national parks are free to enjoy, about 106 parks have fees for private vehicles and/or per person charges.

The vehicle fee applies to one vehicle and its passengers, while the per-person fee applies individually if people enter on foot or by bike, according to the NPS website.

President Trump announced the new policy while at a "Salute to America" event kicking off America 250 at the Iowa State Fair this past Thursday.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"To fund improvements and enhance experiences across the park system, for this anniversary, I've just signed an executive order to raise entrance fees for foreign tourists while keeping prices low for Americans," said the president in part.

He added, "The national parks will be about America first. We're going to take it. America first for the national parks."

An Interior Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital this week, "This is a common-sense, sustainable step to preserve our national treasures without increasing the cost burden on American citizens."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The spokesperson added, "With record visitation, this approach ensures that all who benefit from these iconic places contribute to their care and longevity."

Fox News Digital previously reported a "two-tier" pricing system at parks, hotels, and even restaurants in Japan as officials grapple with the issue of overtourism.

Yukiyoshi Noguchi, counselor, Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., said at the time, "Japanese people sometimes say [that] Japanese people cannot enjoy the domestic tourism."

A staggering 331,863,358 people visited America’s 400 national parks in 2024, according to NPS.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee is the most popular park, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grand Canyon in Arizona is the second most visited park — with Yosemite National Park following in third place.