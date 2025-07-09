Expand / Collapse search
Travel

'America First' national parks plan from Trump slaps higher fees on foreign tourists

Foreign tourist fee increase called a 'commonsense, sustainable step' to preserve iconic landscapes

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
National Park Service ranger in DC reveals best tips for viewing cherry blossoms Video

National Park Service ranger in DC reveals best tips for viewing cherry blossoms

Mike Litterst, spokesperson for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, spoke to Fox News Digital about the best way to enjoy the peak cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.

As millions of visitors flock to the breathtaking landscapes of America's national parks, the Trump administration is taking steps to "Make America Beautiful Again by improving our national parks."

President Trump signed an executive order late last week laying out a number of ways to improve access, further preservation, expand opportunity and improve affordability, according to the executive order.

"It is the policy of my Administration to preserve these opportunities for American families in future generations by increasing entry fees for foreign tourists," the executive order notes.

Doug Burgum, secretary of the Department of the Interior, will be tasked with developing a strategy to "increase revenue" and "improve the recreational experience" by increasing entrance fees and park pass fees for nonresidents.

While most national parks are free to enjoy, about 106 parks have fees for private vehicles and/or per person charges. 

Tourists Viewing Grand Canyon from Mather Point

The Trump administration has signed an order to increase national park fees for foreign tourists visiting America's parks and landmarks. (iStock)

The vehicle fee applies to one vehicle and its passengers, while the per-person fee applies individually if people enter on foot or by bike, according to the NPS website. 

President Trump announced the new policy while at a "Salute to America" event kicking off America 250 at the Iowa State Fair this past Thursday. 

"To fund improvements and enhance experiences across the park system, for this anniversary, I've just signed an executive order to raise entrance fees for foreign tourists while keeping prices low for Americans," said the president in part.

trump in owa

President Trump announced the increase in national parks' fees for foreign tourists while at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday as he kicked off America 250 events.  (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He added, "The national parks will be about America first. We're going to take it. America first for the national parks."

An Interior Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital this week, "This is a common-sense, sustainable step to preserve our national treasures without increasing the cost burden on American citizens."

The spokesperson added, "With record visitation, this approach ensures that all who benefit from these iconic places contribute to their care and longevity."

Fox News Digital previously reported a "two-tier" pricing system at parks, hotels, and even restaurants in Japan as officials grapple with the issue of overtourism.

Yosemite National Park welcome sign in California

About 331,863,358 people in total visited America’s 400 national parks in 2024, according to the National Parks Service. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Yukiyoshi Noguchi, counselor, Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., said at the time, "Japanese people sometimes say [that] Japanese people cannot enjoy the domestic tourism."

A staggering 331,863,358 people visited America’s 400 national parks in 2024, according to NPS.

Grand Canyon sunset scene

A Grand Canyon scene is shown above. It's the second most visited national park, according to the Ntaional Parks Conservation Association. (George Rose/Getty Image)

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee is the most popular park, according to the National Parks Conservation Association. 

The Grand Canyon in Arizona is the second most visited park — with Yosemite National Park following in third place.