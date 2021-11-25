Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airlines
Published

Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing after engine issue: report

The plane was headed to San Francisco

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Alaska Airlines plane was forced to return to Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday after suffering from right engine trouble that one passenger described as "terrifying."

The Oregonian reported that the Airbus 320 was headed from Portland International Airport to San Francisco at about 11:45 a.m. 

Keith Cunningham Parmeter, who was on board the flight, told the paper that he could hear the engine "torquing up and down—then a few minutes later, the captain very calmly announces that we’ve had one engine fail.

The plane made a continuous, high-pitched revving sound as it descended from 10,000 feet, the 48-year-old said. Fire crews were waiting at the tarmac when the plane landed as a precaution, he said.

FILE: An Alaska Airlines plane had engine trouble on Wednesday at was forced to make an emergency landing. (Genna Martin, Seattlepi.com) (Photo by Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

FILE: An Alaska Airlines plane had engine trouble on Wednesday at was forced to make an emergency landing. (Genna Martin, Seattlepi.com) (Photo by Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) (Getty)

"Our pilots are among the best in the business, and they train for these types of situations," Alaska Airlines said in its statement. The plane was being inspected by maintenance crews, and its 150 passengers were being transferred onto different flights, the statement said, according to the Associated Press.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airline did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.