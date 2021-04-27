Alaska Airlines unveils new plane, diversity campaign that aims to advance ‘racial equity’

Alaska Airlines unveiled a new diversity campaign and "special livery" to go along with it.

The commercial airline partnered with the UNCF to advance racial equity in the company while inspiring marginalized groups to take to the skies through clear career pathways, according to its press release.

First, the airline is introducing a Boeing 737-900 ER aircraft that highlights its commitment to diversity with iconic quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr., Nelson Mandela and Maya Angelou. The aircraft also features artistic renderings of facial silhouettes from 14 students connected to airline employees. The aircraft’s striking design was put together by artist Adé Hogue and designers Johnny Mack, and was inspired by imagery from the Civil Rights Movement.

Moreover, the aircraft will operate throughout Alaska Airlines’ network to spread awareness of the partnership. Seatback cards and digital resources that detail the airline’s "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" commitments and the UNCF’s programs will be available for passengers.

"As a company, we know we are not yet where we need to be when it comes to diversity, but we are inspired and guided by our value to do the right thing. With this aircraft, we are doing the right thing by amplifying the conversation around education, equity and belonging and taking it to the skies," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci, in a statement. "This aircraft will continue to be an inspiration for us on the journey."

Three focus areas of Alaska Airlines’ campaign include increasing racial diversity in leadership to create positive representation, creating an inclusive culture as well as providing education and career development opportunities to foster public leadership.

To achieve these goals, the airline is expanding the programs it uses for outreach and recruitment.

Aside from trying to create a more diverse workforce, Alaska Airlines announced it will donate one million miles annually to support students who are attending Historically Black Colleges. Additionally, the airline launched a scholarship fund through the UNCF, which is meant to help students "overcome the financial obstacles of getting a college education."

Alaska Airlines isn’t alone in its diversity initiative. Earlier this month, United Airlines announced it launched a pilot training program that will increase representation for women and people of color.