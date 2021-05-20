Alaska Airlines brings back food, beverage service on some flights: report

Passengers flying Alaska Airlines have a few more food options now.

The airline reportedly expanded its food and beverage service this week on certain flights, according to The Points Guy.

The website reported that Alaska Airlines brought back some food options on Thursday, including hot entrees for first class passengers on transcontinental trips.

JETBLUE PASSENGER ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER ‘ERRATIC’ BEHAVIOR FORCES EMERGENCY LANDING

According to the Alaska Airlines website, first-class passengers will be able to pre-order one of two hot entrees or a fruit and cheese platter on flights to Hawaii and flights across the country. Meanwhile, first-class passengers on flights that are 670 miles or more will be able to pre-order one of two cold entrees or the fruit and cheese platter, the website said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Passengers in premium class and the main cabin will be able to buy picnic packs on flights over 670 miles, or buy fruit and cheese platters or ham and either a breakfast wrap or a turkey sandwich on flights over 1,100 miles, the website says.

All passengers will be able to get sodas, juices, coffee, tea and water for free. First-class and premium class passengers will also be able to get alcohol and mixers for free, while main cabin passengers will be able to buy alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the airline’s website, Alaska Airlines is still not serving food or drinks on flights under 220 miles -- a policy the airline put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. The airline is only serving bottled water on flights between 220 miles and 350 miles.

Last year, Alaska Airlines stopped serving food and drinks on short flights to limit interactions during the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported at the time. Packaged snacks and bottled water were handed out on longer flights.