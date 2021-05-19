Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airlines
Published

JetBlue passenger arrested on drug charges after 'erratic' behavior forces emergency landing

The passenger onboard a flight from New York to San Francisco was accused of 'acting erratically'

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Jetblue passengers prepare for face mask mandateVideo

Jetblue passengers prepare for face mask mandate

Jetblue founder and CEO David Neeleman on air travel and precautions amid the coronavirus crisis.

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger refused to wear a mask and was accused of groping a woman on the flight, according to multiple reports. 

A JetBlue flight departing from New York City’s John F Kennedy airport to San Francisco on Sunday afternoon was diverted to Minneapolis after a 42-year-old man was allegedly putting the safety of other passengers at risk.

The passenger onboard a flight from New York to San Francisco was accused of snorting a white substance.

The passenger onboard a flight from New York to San Francisco was accused of snorting a white substance. (iStock)

Mark Anthony Scerbo, 42, of Mechanicville, N.Y. is being held on a $30,000 bail at a Minneapolis jail, after being charged with drug possession, Hennepin County jail records show.

 UNRULY JETBLUE PASSENGERS FACE HEFTY FAA FINES OVER MASK DISPUTES: ‘ZERO TOLERANCE' 

A passenger took a video of the incident on Flight 915 and posted it on Twitter. In it, a JetBlue flight attendant can be heard telling travelers Scerbo made "stabbing motions towards another passenger" and was seen "snorting a white substance." A witness on the plane said in a post on Twitter he "sexually assaulted another passenger."

Scerbo was arrested after the flight landed in Minneapolis. 

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

JetBlue did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.  

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the incident took place to Business Insider and said the flight was forced to divert to Minneapolis "after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crewmembers and other customers. The flight was met by law enforcement, the customer was removed and the flight continued on to San Francisco," the spokesperson said.