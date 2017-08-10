Airplane with boarding door open makes emergency landing

An airplane traveling from Maine to Boston has had to make an emergency landing because one of its cabin doors opened midflight.

The Portland Press Herald reports nine passengers and the pilot were on a Cape Air flight traveling from Rockland on Wednesday when the top section of the boarding door opened.

Cape Air spokeswoman Michelle Haynes says air rushed into the cabin but because the plane was flying at a low altitude it did not become pressurized and the passengers were not at risk.

The plane made the emergency landing at Logan International Airport around 4:15 p.m.

Haynes says the passengers on board made it safely to their destinations. She says Cape Air mechanics are working to determine why the door malfunctioned.