Airbnb Halloween offer: spend night in 'world's biggest grave'

If your idea of a perfect Halloween involves spending the night with 6 million dead people, Airbnb has just the thing. It's offering up a free night in the Catacombs of Paris on Oct. 31 to the person who submits the best essay here.

The winner will get a private concert in what Time calls "basically the world's biggest grave," a fancy dinner, and the apparent honor of becoming "the only living person to wake up" in the catacombs, according to the contest.

One guest is allowed. Airbnb reportedly paid about $400,000 for the privilege of privatizing the site for the night, reports AFP. “Before bedtime, a storyteller will have you spellbound with fascinating tales from the catacombs, guaranteed to produce nightmares," says the contest. The Catacombs of Paris, a labyrinth of tunnels set up to relieve cemetery overcrowding in the 18th century, are now a public museum, notes UPI—and a major tourist attraction. The Airbnb rules ask guests to "respect the Catacombs as you would your own grave." The contest deadline is Oct. 20. (In the US, a woman's Halloween decorations outside her home were apparently a little too realistic.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Airbnb Halloween Offer: Sleep in 'World's Biggest Grave'

More From Newser