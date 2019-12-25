Airbnb renters' Christmas presents and luggage stolen in Niagara Falls

A family’s Christmas vacation was ruined when their presents were stolen.

The group was staying at an Airbnb in Niagara Falls when the incident occurred. According to them, aside from their presents, their luggage and items from the house also went missing while they were out to dinner.

Sandra Mpofu booked an Airbnb on the American side of Niagara Falls in New York, WIVB reports. Some of the family members were visiting from South Africa.

According to the family, they arrived at the rental and put their luggage and presents away before going out to dinner. A few hours later, they returned to find that their possessions had been stolen, along with the TV from the house.

One of the family members’ insulin, which they had been storing in a backpack, was also reportedly stolen.

Mpofu told WIVB, “Because our family is from South Africa and we just wanted to have a good Christmas together and enjoy the company with each other, so for this to happen right before Christmas is, like, overwhelming and really disappointing, to be honest.”

The family reported the incident to the local police and the Airbnb host.

A representative for Airbnb confirmed to Fox News that the company has refunded the family their money and are helping out on issuing reimbursements.

According to WIVB, the family declined to stay at another Airbnb property and stayed at a nearby hotel instead.