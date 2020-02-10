Air Europa passenger heard screaming, hysterically crying during turbulent landing attempt

Passengers aboard an Air Europa flight from Madrid to Amsterdam were left terrified Sunday after extreme weather prevented the plane from landing on multiple attempts. One woman can even be heard screaming hysterically in footage taken during the turbulent flight.

The Amsterdam-bound flight, which reportedly left Sunday afternoon carrying more than 300 passengers, got caught in Storm Ciara, prompting the plane to eventually return to Spain after three failed attempts at landing at Schiphol Airport.

According to a video recorded by a passenger on the flight, at least one woman was so distressed by the turbulence she can be heard screaming and crying hysterically off camera before repeating “oh my God” while the plane shakes.

Passenger Mark Haagen told Dutch news outlet RTL Nieuws that the turbulence was so bad, people “screamed and were puking.”

"The turbulence above Schiphol was enormous. The pilot really stopped the landing twice at the very last moment. We took off again at 150 meters (490 feet) above the runway. Really not cool,” he said.

“The luggage flew back and forth. I am used to flying, but I have never experienced this,” he added of the turbulence.

Haagen also claimed the pilot and crew members did not disclose what was happening to the passengers on board.

"There was little communication. I saw on a screen that we were returning to Madrid after five attempts to land. We did not know where we were,” he said.

In a statement to Fox News, Air Europa clarified that the flight attempted to land three times, unsuccessfully, before turning around due to the storm. The airline added that passengers were taken care of "at all times."

“The Flight UX1093 from Madrid to Amsterdam couldn't land at Amsterdam airport due to bad weather and returned to Madrid. Passengers were attended to at all times, accommodated in hotels, and alternatives to reach their destinations the day after were managed by our staff,” the statement read.

Storm Ciara hit Europe hard this past weekend. Gatwick Airport in England was forced to cancel hundreds of flights because of the high wings and dangerous conditions.