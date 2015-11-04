5 best shows to see in Las Vegas

From the legendary performances of the Rat Pack to the jumpsuit genius of Elvis Presley, Las Vegas has long been known for its unparalleled live entertainment. Today, the tradition lives on with Grammy-award-winning singers, mind-boggling magicians and unbelievable acrobats dazzling audiences young and old. The current crop of top acts have taken Sin City spectacle to a whole new level, incorporating stunning special effects, elaborate sets and state-of-the-art audiovisual technology. Take a look at our favorite Las Vegas shows to discover world-class acts that are sure to leave you spellbound.

1. Britney Spears: Piece of Me - Planet Hollywood

After dazzling fans with show-stopping performances for more than 15 years, international superstar Britney Spears has taken up residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The production is a compilation of 24 of Britney's worldwide hits, including "Baby One More Time," "Oops I Did It Again," "Toxic," and her newest smash single, "Pretty Girls." The cutting-edge concert experience features elaborate choreography, lavish costumes (you'll recognize a few from her iconic music videos) and high-end digital effects. Britney is the first artist-in-residence housed in The AXIS, Planet Hollywood's newly renovated 4,600-seat theater, which features one of the largest indoor video and projection installations in the world.

2. David Copperfield - MGM Grand

David Copperfield has been described as the "greatest illusionist of all time." Some of his more audacious stunts include making the Statue of Liberty disappear, walking through the Great Wall of China and levitating over the Grand Canyon. A Guinness World Record-holder with 21 Emmys, Copperfield continues to amaze live audiences at the MGM Grand's Hollywood Theater with his ever-growing repertoire of mind-boggling feats. Audience participation is incorporated into each act as he attempts impossible escapes, predicts the future, levitates and moves through impenetrable objects. Unlike other sleight-of-hand masters, Copperfield doesn't rely on scantily clad assistants or fancy production elements. Instead, he lets his magic do the talking.

3. Terry Fator: The VOICE of Entertainment - The Mirage

Terry Fator first vaulted to fame after winning "America's Got Talent" in 2007, demonstrating his mastery of ventriloquism. Today, more than 1 million guests of all ages have witnessed his vocal acrobatics in person at the eponymous Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. His hilarious range of characters includes Winston the Impersonating Turtle; Emma Taylor, the little girl with the big voice; and lounge singer Monte Carlo. Backed by a live band, Fator showcases his versatility by combining comedic banter with spot-on vocal impressions of superstars such as Garth Brooks, Dean Martin, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and Kermit the Frog.

4. Absinthe - Caesars Palace

This acro-cabaret variety show from Spiegelworld is sexy, funny and unabashedly raunchy. It features wild and provocative acts in a theater-in-the-round with unobstructed sightlines. The show is a blend of carnival and spectacle, as the eccentric cast performs gravity-defying stunts and amazing feats of strength, balance, danger and unfathomable flexibility. The acts range from a sexy burlesque number to world-class acrobatics. Hosting the production is a slick-haired, foul-mouthed ringleader known as Gazillionaire, who sets a raucous tone for the evening. Staged in a colorfully decorated faux tent just outside the entrance to Caesars Palace, "Absinthe" is an intimate affair that brings the action mere feet from guests' seats.

5. O by Cirque du Soleil - Bellagio

The aptly named "O" by Cirque du Soleil is a phonetic play on "eau," the French word for water. Staged in a 1.5-million-gallon pool, the aquatic-themed production wows audiences with watery stunts such as synchronized swimming and 60-foot high dives, as well as acrobatics, trapeze, martial arts and contortion. Guests are transported to an enchanted world through colorful imagery, special effects, imaginative costuming and an innovative soundtrack performed by live singers and musicians. The surrealistic show embodies the spirit of Cirque du Soleil, with an abundance of world-class acrobatics vying for viewers' attention above and below water. The massive spectacle requires 85 performers and 150 stagehands from across the globe to bring the magic to life.

Discover more of the best Las Vegas shows.

