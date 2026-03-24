Major airline tightens window for passengers to seek compensation after baggage delays

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Delta Air Lines is making a key change to its baggage guarantee program, shortening the window that travelers have to file a claim if their checked bags are delayed.

The airline confirmed that passengers will now have just two hours after their flight arrives at the gate to request compensation.

Previously, travelers had up to three days to submit a claim.

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Delta told Fox News Digital in a statement that customers whose checked bags do not arrive within 20 minutes of landing on domestic flights are still eligible for compensation.

"SkyMiles Members whose checked bags do not arrive at the carousel within 20 minutes of any domestic flight are eligible to receive 2,500 miles when they file a claim with Delta," the airline said.

"To streamline the process, Delta asks customers to submit those claims utilizing the quick and easy process on delta.com/bag-guarantee no later than two hours after their flight arrives at the gate."

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The baggage guarantee applies only to domestic flights.

It offers 2,500 SkyMiles to eligible travelers whose luggage is delayed, Delta said.

Some users questioned whether the move was designed to reduce payouts.

The change significantly shortens the timeframe for filing claims — meaning passengers must act quickly after arriving at their destination.

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Delta’s program is considered one of the more generous in the airline industry, as not all carriers offer compensation for delayed baggage.

Alaska Airlines offers a similar 20-minute baggage guarantee, though the process works differently.

If checked bags are not delivered within 20 minutes of arrival, customers can receive either a $25 discount code for a future flight or 2,500 bonus points, the airline says.

Unlike Delta, Alaska requires passengers to speak with an agent at the airport to file a claim — plus, requests must be made within two hours of arrival, according to the airline.

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The updated policy for Delta underscores the importance of checking baggage claims promptly and submitting requests quickly if luggage is delayed.

The change has also sparked discussion among travelers on social media.

Users said the shorter deadline could make it harder for travelers to take advantage of the policy.

"So to summarize, they are late, so now we have to speed up our time to submit?" one commenter wrote.

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Other users questioned whether the move was designed to reduce payouts.

"Pathetic attempt to not pay out claims at the same rate anymore," one person wrote.

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Other people had no issues.

They said they routinely file claims while waiting at baggage claim and have not had any problems with the process.