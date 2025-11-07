Traveling soon? Know how to navigate flight cancellations now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Flying soon? Listen up.

At 40 of the country’s busiest airports, flights coming and going will be reduced by 10% this week.

That means thousands of flights canceled, or, in other words, 200,000 fewer seats in the air per day. Blame it on a record‑long government shutdown.

Major hubs will be the hardest hit: Hartsfield‑Jackson Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York‑JFK, Chicago O’Hare and many more. Together, those 40 airports cover roughly 70% of U.S. flights. So, yes, even if you’re in Hicksville, you feel it.

Your "flightmare" survival plan

If you plan on flying anywhere, here’s what you do.

Book the first flight of the day. Yeah, it’s a bummer, but flights departing before 9 a.m. are about twice as likely to fly as those later in the day.

Yeah, it’s a bummer, but flights departing before 9 a.m. are about twice as likely to fly as those later in the day. Download your airline’s app now. This is your fastest route to real‑time rebooks and alerts.

This is your fastest route to real‑time rebooks and alerts. Use the MyTSA app. Get live security wait times so you’re not stuck in a five‑hour shuffle line that’s already happening.

Get live security wait times so you’re not stuck in a five‑hour shuffle line that’s already happening. Check your seat map. Oddly empty flight = higher risk of cancellation. Full flight = safer bet.

Oddly empty flight = higher risk of cancellation. Full flight = safer bet. Know your rights. If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed due to the cuts, you’re legally entitled to a cash refund, not just some future credit.

If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed due to the cuts, you’re legally entitled to a cash refund, not just some future credit. Have a Plan B. Rental car one‑way pickups are up 20% this week. Trains or even a longer drive might save your holiday.

Gas prices are down (average around $3.08), so a road trip could really make sense.

Don’t wait. Don’t assume. Keep checking, stay flexible and treat your travel like you’d treat a storm warning: Get ahead of it, not behind it.

