Don’t lock your family out: A digital legacy guide

This is not a happy topic. But it’s essential advice whether you’re 30 or 90.

If something happened to you tomorrow, could your family get into your digital life? I’m talking about your bank accounts, emails, crypto and a lifetime of memories stored on your phone or computer.

Big Tech and other companies won’t hand over your data or passwords, even to a spouse, without a hassle, if at all.

1. The 10-minute setup

Start with a Legacy Contact. Think of someone you trust who gets access only after you’re gone. Who is that? Good.

· iPhone: Open Settings > tap [Your Name]. Tap Sign-In & Security > Legacy Contact. Go to Add Legacy Contact and follow the prompts.

· Google: Search for Inactive Account Manager in your Google Account settings. Choose how long Google should wait before acting (e.g., three months). Add up to 10 people to be notified and choose which data (Photos, Drive, Gmail) they can download.

2. The master key problem

Apple and Google don’t help with banking, insurance, investment or other sites or apps. You need a solid password manager like NordPass that offers emergency access features.

1. Open your Password Manager and look for Emergency Access.

2. Add a Digital Heir: Enter the email of a spouse or trusted child.

3. Set the Safety Delay: Choose a wait period. Usually 7 days is the sweet spot.

4. How it works: If your contact ever requests access, the app sends you an alert. If you’re fine, you hit Deny. But if you’re incapacitated and can’t respond within those seven days, the vault automatically unlocks for them.

Pro tip: Your Emergency Contact only gets viewing privileges. They can’t delete or change anything in your vault.

3. Crypto and social media

· Crypto: Without your seed phrases, that money is gone. Store them physically along with any instructions and receipts of you buying crypto with your estate paperwork. If you use a crypto hardware wallet, keep that in a fireproof safe.

· Social media: On Facebook or Instagram, go to Settings > Memorialization. Choose to either have your account deleted or managed by a contact who can post a final tribute.

Be sure someone knows the passcode to your phone. That’s important for 2FA codes, among other things.

