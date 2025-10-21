AI jobs that pay $200K or more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I know that many of you are afraid that AI is going to take your job. And you might be right.

The 2025 Global State of AI at Work report just confirmed what we’re all sensing. AI isn’t the future. It is now. But before you panic, let me offer a new way to look at this.

Instead of fearing what’s coming, maybe it’s time to think outside the box. Nearly three out of five companies say they’re hiring for AI-related roles this year. And most of these jobs don’t require a computer science degree or even coding skills.

So, what are they looking for? Real people with real-world experience. They want folks who can think critically, solve problems and communicate clearly. That might sound a lot like … you.

Here are some of the highest-paying, fastest-growing AI roles right now. Let’s dig in.

Prompt Engineers

$175K to $250K-plus

These are the "AI whisperers." Their job is to write the right prompts so tools like ChatGPT give useful, accurate and smart responses. You don’t need to know how to code, but you do need to be a great communicator, logical thinker and problem solver. Bonus: English majors, writers and marketers often pivot into this role.

AI Trainers (or Evaluators)

$90K to $150K

Ever wonder how chatbots learn to sound polite or helpful? That’s the trainer’s job. They score AI responses, tweak tone and accuracy and help refine what the AI "knows." This is a great role for detail-oriented folks, even part-timers and remote workers.

Machine Learning Engineers

$150K to $210K

If you’re the technical type who likes to code, solve complex problems and build the actual brains behind AI, this is where you belong. These jobs are in super high demand, and the pay is great.

AI Product Managers

$140K to $200K

Not technical? Not a problem. AI PMs are the bridge between engineers and business teams. They guide strategy, make sure projects stay on time and budget and turn AI ideas into real-world results. You’ll need communication skills, curiosity and business smarts.

Generative AI Consultants

$125K to $185K

This is perfect for freelancers or small-business owners. Companies are desperate to figure out how to use AI, and they’ll pay you to show them. You might help build automations, train teams or set up tools like ChatGPT, Jasper or Midjourney.

Want help getting started?

If you’re nervous about pivoting or don’t know where to start, I’m here to help. Whether you want to become a prompt engineer, a consultant or just to understand how to use AI to boost your current work, I’ve got your back.

Let's chat. Click here to schedule a time with me. We'll map out your path together. You've got this, and the future is wide open.

