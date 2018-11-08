Walmart tips Black Friday iPhone, TV deals

Heads up, deal hunters: Walmart just announced its plans for what it calls the biggest and best shopping day of the year: Black Friday.

Plan to finish your Thanksgiving dinner early, because Walmart's in-store Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. local time on Nov. 22.

Not into crowds? No worries: With the exception of some low-priced items like DVDs, Walmart plans to offer the majority of its Black Friday deals online as well as in stores. The Black Friday deals will begin on Walmart.com earlier than ever this year—at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 21.

Speaking with reporters yesterday, Walmart US Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Bratspies said the company is planning to offer "hundreds of the most wanted items"—including TVs, iPhones, toys, and cookware sets—"at the best prices."

To give shoppers a preview of what to expect, Walmart is offering 18 Black Friday deals on its website right now, while supplies last. That includes a Sharp 55-inch 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV for $299 ($200.99 off), Lenovo IdeaPad 330s 15.6-inch laptop for $349 ($30 off), and meShare Wifi Cam for $39.99 ($10 off).

The company has also released its Black Friday event circular on its website and app, so be sure to check it out and plan for the big event.

Here are some of the Black Friday deals you'll find in stores and on Walmart.com:

iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless for $99

iPad (6th generation) for $249 ($80 off)

Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man bundle: $199

Google Home Hub for $99 ($50 off)

HP 15-inch touch notebook for $259

Sharp / TCL 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV for $398

Hisense 40-inch 1080p TV for $99

Pac-Man or Galaga retro arcade machine for $249 ($50 off)

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199

Hatchimals Hatchibabies Foxfin for $34.88

Hover-1 Liberty hoverboard for $99

6V ride-on for $98 ($51 off)

Bose SoundSport wireless headphones for $99 ($50 off)

Shark Ion RV700 vacuum for $179 ($90 off)

Instant Pot 8-quart pressure cooker for $59 ($40 off)

Tasty 30-piece cookware set plus Google Home Mini for $99

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.