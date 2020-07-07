Viral pictures show two dogs with their mouths flapping because of a strong wind gust

Talk about a ruff day.

Owners of a pair of cocker spaniels took amusing photos of their dogs during a wind gust that caused their faces to become contorted, British news agency SWNS reports.

Eight-year-old Bracken and her 3-year-old daughter Winnie were being walked by their owners, Gary and Liz Millington, when a sudden gust of wind near the cliffs at Bispham, in northwestern England, resulted in the hilarious moment.

"We had just parked at my sisters and were going for a walk on Bispham rocks," Gary, a wedding DJ from Blackpool, Lancashire, said. "The wind was howling and we were just in fits of laughter at them, they looked hilarious, it looked like they were gurning, we couldn't stop laughing."

Gary, who has been out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, said that he and his wife posted the pictures to a cocker spaniel-centric Facebook page and the responses were overwhelmingly positive.

"Everyone was saying how the picture had made their day and made them smile, it was great," Gary added. "My wife is a radiographer at the NHS so she is usually taking photos that make people upset. This is the opposite end of the spectrum."

The Facebook post went viral, garnering hundreds of likes and comments, with many saying they needed the laugh, in light of the pandemic.

"If we can make people smile in these uncertain times then great," Gary added. "I've spent a lot of time during lockdown on the phone to heartbroken brides who have had to cancel their wedding days. It's been awful, but it's nice to find something to smile about where you can."

