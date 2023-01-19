Expand / Collapse search
Published

Video shows Apple iPhone 4 catch fire while charging on Ohio family kitchen counter

Ohio family said the Apple iPhone burst into flames while they were sleeping

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Apple iPhone 4 catches fire overnight in Ohio family's kitchen Video

Apple iPhone 4 catches fire overnight in Ohio family's kitchen

Video shows the moment an Apple iPhone 4 catches fire in an Ohio kitchen (Credit: Jennifer and Brian LeisgangLOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A new video from a Nest camera captured the moment an iPhone 4 charging on an Ohio family's kitchen counter caught fire overnight. 

At first, all is calm in the Cincinnati home. Then, suddenly, there's a clattering. 

While the phone is initially not visible in the dark from across the room, brilliant orange- and pink-hued flames shoot upward. It burns bright for a moment before the fire dies down, although it is not out by the end of the video. 

Brian Leisgang shared the video on Facebook on Jan. 9. He said they were "extremely lucky to avoid a house fire."

The Cincinnati, Ohio, family was sleeping before the iPhone 4 caught fire

The Cincinnati, Ohio, family was sleeping before the iPhone 4 caught fire ((Credit: Jennifer and Brian LeisgangLOCAL NEWS X /TMX))

"Our kids were charging our old iPhone 4 with the Apple charger last night and it exploded and caught on fire in our kitchen while we were sleeping.," Leisgang explained. 

The iPhone 4 was charging when it caught on fire

The iPhone 4 was charging when it caught on fire ((Credit: Jennifer and Brian LeisgangLOCAL NEWS X /TMX))

"Luckily we had just cleaned off the counter yesterday, as it usually has lots of school books and papers in that area," he noted. "There were small pieces of the phone and black soot all over the counter this morning."

Flames from the iPhone 4 lit up the kitchen

Flames from the iPhone 4 lit up the kitchen ((Credit: Jennifer and Brian LeisgangLOCAL NEWS X /TMX))

Brian's wife Jennifer Leisgang told FOX TV Stations that the silicone case on the phone was cracked and the device was split open.

"I realized how lucky we were that we didn’t have anything on the countertop and that it just went out on its own," she said. 

Leisgang said the video had been shared in the hopes of potentially preventing a future fire in someone else's house.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 